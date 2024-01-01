$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Murano
SV
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2BS7PC100668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2530701
- Mileage 17,699 KM
Vehicle Description
CVT with Xtronic, AWD.
Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V CVT with Xtronic AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
2023 Nissan Murano