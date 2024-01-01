Menu
AWD.<br><br><br>2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT AWD

2023 Nissan Rogue

45,820 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
45,820KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT3AB2PC825488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 227285
  • Mileage 45,820 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.


2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

