$33,990+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,123KM
VIN JN8BT3BB4PW204344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 21,123 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Nissan Rogue AWDOdometer: 21,123kmSale Price: $33,990+taxFinancing Available
WOW Factors:--No Accidents
-Certified and mechanical inspection
Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-360 degree Camera
-Rear Parking Aid
-Park Assist
-Auto Start/Stop
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
$33,990
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2023 Nissan Rogue