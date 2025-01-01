Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue AWD
Odometer: 21,123km
Sale Price: $33,990+tax
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-No Accidents
-Certified and mechanical inspection

Highlight features:
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-360 degree Camera
-Rear Parking Aid
-Park Assist
-Auto Start/Stop
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2023 Nissan Rogue

21,123 KM

Details Description

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

SV

12807373

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,123KM
VIN JN8BT3BB4PW204344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 21,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

2023 Nissan Rogue