This Ram 1500 delivers a Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22 X 9 FORGED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27H , REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0 DISPLAY, NIGHT EDITION, LARAMIE LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.

2023 RAM 1500

10,605 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500

Laramie **New Arrival**

12152823

2023 RAM 1500

Laramie **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,605KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFJT6PN634363

  • Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,605 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 delivers a Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22" X 9" FORGED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27H , REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY, NIGHT EDITION, LARAMIE LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Rear wheelhouse liners
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 22" X 9" FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips HEMI Badge 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
LARAMIE LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display Rear Window Defroster Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear Power Sliding Window 12" Touchscreen Rear Unde...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27H -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Twill Film Appliques Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors Black Headlamp Bezels Sport Performance Hood Wheels: 22" x 9" Forged Aluminum Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps Bla...

2023 RAM 1500