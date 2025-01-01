$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 55,617 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2023 Red Pearl Ram TRADESMAN **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
306-543-5410