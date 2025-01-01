Menu
2023 RAM 1500 Classic

55,617 KM

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman **New Arrival**

13326803

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Used
55,617KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KG4PG667974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 55,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2023 Red Pearl Ram TRADESMAN **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Red Pearl
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Tradesman Package
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar
TRADESMAN SXT PACKAGE -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Fog Lamps Front Floor Mats Bright Grille Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry Bright Front Bumper Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated ...
SIRIUSXM GUARDIAN-INCLUDED TRIAL -inc: 1 Year Subscription (Registration Required) Global Telematics Box Module (TBM) For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot

