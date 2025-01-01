Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!

2023 RAM 3500

21,000 KM

$94,995

+ taxes & licensing
Limited Longhorn

Limited Longhorn

2023 RAM 3500

Limited Longhorn

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$94,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3FL8PG643182

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour New Saddle/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
220-Amp Alternator

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12" Display

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
Blind-Spot/Cross-Path
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HK -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: Dash Pass Thru Wire Circuits
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover Current Generation ...
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob (STD)
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12" Display Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Ramcharger Wireless Charging Pad LED Bed Lighting Power Deployable Running Boards 12" Touchscreen MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner 17-Speaker harman/kardon ...
NEW SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
WHEELS: 20" X 8" DIAMOND CUT ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off-Road

