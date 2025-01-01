Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD.<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! 4.0L V6 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic 4WD

2023 Toyota 4Runner

42,975 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Watch This Vehicle
12287646

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,975KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEKU5JR7P6161018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,975 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD.


Recent Arrival! 4.0L V6 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Comfortline for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Comfortline 95,491 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Toyota 4Runner 42,975 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 116,350 KM $44,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota 4Runner