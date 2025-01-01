$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota 4Runner
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
42,975KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEKU5JR7P6161018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 42,975 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD.
Recent Arrival! 4.0L V6 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
