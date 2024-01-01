$43,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
19,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1G11BKXPU095603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 19,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Artificial Leather.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
