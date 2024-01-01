Menu
Black Artificial Leather.<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic AWD

2023 Toyota Camry

19,900 KM

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
19,900KM
VIN 4T1G11BKXPU095603

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,900 KM

Black Artificial Leather.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic AWD

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

