2023 Toyota Crown

11,216 KM

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
11,216KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDAFAAF4P3000152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 226327
  • Mileage 11,216 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4L 4-Cylinder.


2.4L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic AWD

Certified. Toyota Certified Details:

* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
* 160-point inspection
* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* Through Toyota Financial Services, you can take advantage of our special Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Rates. 24 months - 6.49%, 36 months - 6.99%, 48 months - 7.25%, 60 months - 7.55%, 72 months - 7.70%
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / FREE tank of gas / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

