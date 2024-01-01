$60,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Crown
Platinum
2023 Toyota Crown
Platinum
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$60,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,216KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDAFAAF4P3000152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 226327
- Mileage 11,216 KM
Vehicle Description
2.4L 4-Cylinder.
2.4L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic AWD
Certified. Toyota Certified Details:
* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
* 160-point inspection
* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* Through Toyota Financial Services, you can take advantage of our special Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Rates. 24 months - 6.49%, 36 months - 6.99%, 48 months - 7.25%, 60 months - 7.55%, 72 months - 7.70%
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / FREE tank of gas / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
2023 Toyota Crown