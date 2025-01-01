Menu
AWD.<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! 2.4L 4-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD

2023 Toyota Highlander

33,750 KM

Details Description Features

$60,400

+ taxes & licensing




13112636

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDKDRBH7PS518635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,750 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.


Recent Arrival! 2.4L 4-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

