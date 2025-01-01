$60,400+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$60,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDKDRBH7PS518635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,750 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD.
Recent Arrival! 2.4L 4-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
2023 Toyota Highlander