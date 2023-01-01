Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

332 KM

$61,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV2PW175492

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 332 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

AWD
CVT

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

