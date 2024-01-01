Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

1,942 KM

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM PACKAGE - SOFTEX HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER TAILGATE, POWER DRIVER SEAT

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM PACKAGE - SOFTEX HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER TAILGATE, POWER DRIVER SEAT

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,942KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV4PC390474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,942 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2023 Toyota RAV4