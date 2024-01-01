2023 Toyota RAV4

Menu
45,045 KM

Details Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
XLE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
45,045KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV1PC345640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,045 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

