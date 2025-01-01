Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Odometer: 64,477km <br/> Price: $36,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Eco Mode, Sport Mode <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Snow Mode, Eco Mode <br/> -Auto Start/Stop Feature <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.

2023 Toyota RAV4

64,477 KM

Details Description

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

LE

12807376

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,477KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV3PW331674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 64,477 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Odometer: 64,477km
Price: $36,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Eco Mode, Sport Mode
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Snow Mode, Eco Mode
-Auto Start/Stop Feature
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2023 Toyota RAV4