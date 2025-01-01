Menu
**ATTENTION SASKATCHEWAN!** Are you ready to upgrade your drive to a vehicle that defines reliability, safety, and rock-solid resale value? Stop scrolling and feast your eyes on this! Introducing the incredible, accident-free, CARFAX-certified, low-mileage **2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD**! With only **68,500 kilometres**, this SUV is barely broken in! And speaking of peace of mind, its a Toyotathe global benchmark for **RELIABILITY!** You know the name, you know the quality, and you know this vehicle is built to last for hundreds of thousands of kilometres! **But check out the features:** * **ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD):** Conquer any Saskatchewan weatherfrom summer highways to winter snow! * **HEATED SEATS:** The ultimate must-have for those prairie mornings. * **ADVANCED SAFETY SUITE:** Includes **Distance Pacing Cruise Control** for stress-free highway trips and **Lane Departure Warning** to keep you on track. Plus, the essential **Back-Up Camera**! This is top-tier safety you can trust for your family. * **RESALE VALUE KING:** The RAV4 consistently holds its value better than almost any other SUV in its class. Buy smart, drive secure, and know your investment is protected! **The best part?** You are completely covered! This RAV4 still carries the **FACTORY TOYOTA POWER TRAIN WARRANTY** right up to **March 28, 2028, or 100,000 kilometres**! Need more? We offer **ADDITIONAL AFTERMARKET WARRANTIES** to fit every single need and budgetfrom basic to bumper-to-bumper! **At Siman Auto Sales, we make it EASY!** * **Easy Financing Available On Site! We work through 16 banks and lenders to get YOU the best rate and term possible!** We work with all credit situations! * **Trades Encouraged!** Bring in your current vehicle and drive away in this beautiful RAV4 today! We are **Siman Auto Sales**large enough to make a difference and small enough to truly care. With **over 70 vehicles to choose from** and **serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years**, our reputation is our promise. **Dont take our word for itcheck our reviews!** This 2023 RAV4 LE AWD wont last. **SIMAN AUTO SALES!** Drive home in confidence!

2023 Toyota RAV4

68,500 KM

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

LE ACCIDENT FREE AWD

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE ACCIDENT FREE AWD

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV6PC346655

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,500 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

