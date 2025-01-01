$35,988+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE ACCIDENT FREE AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$35,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,500 KM
Vehicle Description
**ATTENTION SASKATCHEWAN!** Are you ready to upgrade your drive to a vehicle that defines reliability, safety, and rock-solid resale value? Stop scrolling and feast your eyes on this!
Introducing the incredible, accident-free, CARFAX-certified, low-mileage **2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD**!
With only **68,500 kilometres**, this SUV is barely broken in! And speaking of peace of mind, its a Toyotathe global benchmark for **RELIABILITY!** You know the name, you know the quality, and you know this vehicle is built to last for hundreds of thousands of kilometres!
**But check out the features:**
* **ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD):** Conquer any Saskatchewan weatherfrom summer highways to winter snow!
* **HEATED SEATS:** The ultimate must-have for those prairie mornings.
* **ADVANCED SAFETY SUITE:** Includes **Distance Pacing Cruise Control** for stress-free highway trips and **Lane Departure Warning** to keep you on track. Plus, the essential **Back-Up Camera**! This is top-tier safety you can trust for your family.
* **RESALE VALUE KING:** The RAV4 consistently holds its value better than almost any other SUV in its class. Buy smart, drive secure, and know your investment is protected!
**The best part?** You are completely covered! This RAV4 still carries the **FACTORY TOYOTA POWER TRAIN WARRANTY** right up to **March 28, 2028, or 100,000 kilometres**! Need more? We offer **ADDITIONAL AFTERMARKET WARRANTIES** to fit every single need and budgetfrom basic to bumper-to-bumper!
**At Siman Auto Sales, we make it EASY!**
* **Easy Financing Available On Site! We work through 16 banks and lenders to get YOU the best rate and term possible!** We work with all credit situations!
* **Trades Encouraged!** Bring in your current vehicle and drive away in this beautiful RAV4 today!
We are **Siman Auto Sales**large enough to make a difference and small enough to truly care. With **over 70 vehicles to choose from** and **serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years**, our reputation is our promise.
**Don't take our word for itcheck our reviews!**
This 2023 RAV4 LE AWD won't last. **SIMAN AUTO SALES!** Drive home in confidence!
Vehicle Features
306-546-3993