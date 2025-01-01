$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Sienna
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,558KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGSKFCXPS103701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,558 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
