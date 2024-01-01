Menu
2023 Toyota Tacoma

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma

2023 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN6PT027356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2023 Toyota Tacoma