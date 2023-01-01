Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Tundra

11,454 KM

Details Features

$75,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10686381
  2. 10686381
  3. 10686381
  4. 10686381
  5. 10686381
  6. 10686381
  7. 10686381
  8. 10686381
  9. 10686381
  10. 10686381
  11. 10686381
Contact Seller

$75,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
11,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFMA5EC7PX012226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,454 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

Used 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE 7-Passenger XSE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Toyota Sienna XSE 7-Passenger XSE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE 33,636 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Lexus RX 350 67,767 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus GX 460 for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Lexus GX 460 27,564 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$75,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tundra