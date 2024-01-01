Menu
Account
Sign In
V6 Hybrid.<br><br><br>V6 Hybrid 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2023 Toyota Tundra

27,905 KM

Details Description Features

$70,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Tundra

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tundra

Hybrid Limited

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10990208
  2. 10990208
  3. 10990208
  4. 10990208
  5. 10990208
  6. 10990208
  7. 10990208
  8. 10990208
  9. 10990208
  10. 10990208
  11. 10990208
Contact Seller

$70,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
27,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFJC5EC6PX002204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 227189
  • Mileage 27,905 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 Hybrid.


V6 Hybrid 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Limited 27,905 KM $70,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT - HEATED CLOTH SEATS - OFF-ROAD TIRES for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT - HEATED CLOTH SEATS - OFF-ROAD TIRES 13,591 KM $54,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Acura MDX A-Spec for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Acura MDX A-Spec 7,778 KM $64,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$70,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tundra