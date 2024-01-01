$89,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra
Hybrid Limited
2023 Toyota Tundra
Hybrid Limited
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$89,900
+ taxes & licensing
10,979KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFPC5DB3PX027550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 10,979 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 Hybrid.
V6 Hybrid 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
V6 Hybrid 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
2023 Toyota Tundra