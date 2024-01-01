Menu
4WD, Brown Leather.<br><br><br>3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2023 Toyota Tundra

18,100 KM

Details Description Features

$77,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

2023 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
18,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFMA5EC7PX012226

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2433722
  • Mileage 18,100 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, Brown Leather.


3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

