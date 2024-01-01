$77,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra
Platinum
2023 Toyota Tundra
Platinum
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$77,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFMA5EC7PX012226
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2433722
- Mileage 18,100 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, Brown Leather.
3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
2023 Toyota Tundra