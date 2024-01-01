Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD, Black Leather.<br><br><br>3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2023 Toyota Tundra

26,417 KM

Details Description Features

$64,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
11942898

2023 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,417KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFJA5EC6PX018084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,417 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, Black Leather.


3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Highlander XSE for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Toyota Highlander XSE 28,535 KM $58,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra SR for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Toyota Tundra SR 24,674 KM $52,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE 51,317 KM $45,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tundra