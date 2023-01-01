$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2023 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Performance
Location
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
8,618KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10027041
- Stock #: F172846
- VIN: WVWWA7CD2PW119707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 8,618 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5