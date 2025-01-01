Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

13,349 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck Regular Cab

13133729

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck Regular Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,349KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCNAAED6RG438907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Regular Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 13,349 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
STERLING GREY METALLIC
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
WORK TRUCK PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
TIRES 255/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (STD)
Requires Subscription
JET BLACK VINYL SEAT TRIM
DURABED PICKUP BED (STD)
WHEELS 17" X 8" (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) ULTRA SILVER PAINTED STEEL (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
TIRE SPARE 255/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wireless Apple CarPlay ...

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500