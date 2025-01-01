Menu
Dealer License #307287

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

25,115 KM

$32,895

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT AWD **New Arrival**

12144225

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT AWD **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$32,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,115KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL4RB207321

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 95035A
  • Mileage 25,115 KM

Dealer License #307287

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$32,895

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer