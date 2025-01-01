$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25W069D
- Mileage 4,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 4,884 Miles! This Ford Bronco Sport delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST, Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim.* This Ford Bronco Sport Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/65R17 All Terrain, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and smart-charging A (1st row) and C (in the media hub) USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ford Bronco Sport come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
