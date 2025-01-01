2024 Ford F-150

Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford F-150 delivers a Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER, TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A STANDARD.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Wheels: 18 Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Upfitter Switches, Unique Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Power Front Seat -inc: 10-way power seat, multi-adjustable power front passenger seat (power lumbar driver/passenger), flow-through console and floor shifter, Trip Computer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 275/70R18 All-Terrain, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Visit Us Today *Youve earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

20,147 KM

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

20,147KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW4L55RFB33550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PP3440
  • Mileage 20,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford F-150 delivers a Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER, TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A STANDARD.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Upfitter Switches, Unique Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Power Front Seat -inc: 10-way power seat, multi-adjustable power front passenger seat (power lumbar driver/passenger), flow-through console and floor shifter, Trip Computer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 275/70R18 All-Terrain, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A STANDARD
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 7 100 lbs (3 221 kgs) Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required
BED UTILITY PACKAGE -inc: Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface LED Box Lighting 4 Pick-up Box Tie-Down Plates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

