2024 Ford F-150
Tremor
2024 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP3440
- Mileage 20,147 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford F-150 delivers a Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER, TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A STANDARD.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Upfitter Switches, Unique Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Power Front Seat -inc: 10-way power seat, multi-adjustable power front passenger seat (power lumbar driver/passenger), flow-through console and floor shifter, Trip Computer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 275/70R18 All-Terrain, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
