2024 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # PP3387
- Mileage 36,412 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" Bright Machined & Carbonized Grey Alum -inc: Painted, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer.*This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT275/70Rx18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, information on demand panel, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/app catalogue, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owner's manual, conversational voice command recognition and connected navigation w/complimentary 1-year trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to a member's FordPass account, Trial period begins on the new vehicle warranty start date, At the end of the complimentary period, access to connected navigation services will be discontinued, Navigation services require SYNC 4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass terms for details), Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability, Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features, FordPass app compatible w/select smartphone platforms is available via a download, Message and data rates may apply, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW!
Vehicle Features
306-737-4958