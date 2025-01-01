Menu
This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Bright Machined & Carbonized Grey Alum -inc: Painted, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer.*This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT275/70Rx18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, information on demand panel, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/app catalogue, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owners manual, conversational voice command recognition and connected navigation w/complimentary 1-year trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to a members FordPass account, Trial period begins on the new vehicle warranty start date, At the end of the complimentary period, access to connected navigation services will be discontinued, Navigation services require SYNC 4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass terms for details), Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability, Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features, FordPass app compatible w/select smartphone platforms is available via a download, Message and data rates may apply, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs.

2024 Ford F-250

36,412 KM

2024 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

2024 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

36,412KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT8RED07030

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # PP3387
  • Mileage 36,412 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" Bright Machined & Carbonized Grey Alum -inc: Painted, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer.*This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT275/70Rx18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, information on demand panel, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/app catalogue, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owner's manual, conversational voice command recognition and connected navigation w/complimentary 1-year trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to a member's FordPass account, Trial period begins on the new vehicle warranty start date, At the end of the complimentary period, access to connected navigation services will be discontinued, Navigation services require SYNC 4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass terms for details), Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability, Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features, FordPass app compatible w/select smartphone platforms is available via a download, Message and data rates may apply, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 410 Amp Dual Alternators 250 Amp + 160 Amp ...

