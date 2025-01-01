Menu
2024 GMC Sierra 1500

14,581 KM

Details Features

$76,900

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

12853109

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 12853109
  2. 12853109
$76,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,581KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUEEL1RG263774

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2536441
  • Mileage 14,581 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

2024 GMC Sierra 1500