Dealer License #307287

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

69,878 KM

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Denali **New Arrival**

13241633

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Denali **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Used
69,878KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUGEL3RZ251301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C1116A
  • Mileage 69,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management

2024 GMC Sierra 1500