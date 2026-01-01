$32,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 26W0058A
- Mileage 23,236 KM
Vehicle Description
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+ taxes & licensing>
306-737-4958