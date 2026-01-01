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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!

2024 GMC Terrain

23,236 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14139577

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
23,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG1RL385379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 26W0058A
  • Mileage 23,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2024 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Regina, SK
2024 GMC Terrain SLE 23,236 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

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Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

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306-737-XXXX

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306-737-4958

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$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2024 GMC Terrain