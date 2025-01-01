Menu
Black Cloth.<br><br><br>2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD Odometer is 1449 kilometers below market average!

2024 Honda Civic

23,315 KM

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Civic

EX

12853097

2024 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,315KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F36RH104821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2511111
  • Mileage 23,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Cloth.


2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD Odometer is 1449 kilometers below market average!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2024 Honda Civic