Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 3,387 Miles! This Jeep Compass boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 PAINTED BLACK ALUMINUM, TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC.* This Jeep Compass Features the Following Options *TIRES: 215/65R17 BSW AS ON/OFF ROAD, SUN & SOUND GROUP, ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS, BLACK, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Autostick Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Jeep Compass!

2024 Jeep Compass

3,387 KM

2024 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite

12537820

2024 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
3,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDN5RT589241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tires: 215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Black Aluminum

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
Requires Subscription
BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium Alpine Speaker System Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29H TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 360 Degree Surround View Camera System Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Traffic Sign Recognition GPS Navigation 4-Pin Wiring Ha...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

