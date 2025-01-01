$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk Elite
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 3,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 3,387 Miles! This Jeep Compass boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" PAINTED BLACK ALUMINUM, TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC.* This Jeep Compass Features the Following Options *TIRES: 215/65R17 BSW AS ON/OFF ROAD, SUN & SOUND GROUP, ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS, BLACK, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Autostick Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Jeep Compass!
