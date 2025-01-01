Menu
2024 Lexus RX

22,455 KM

Details Features

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing
12736374

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,455KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BCMEA7RC017689

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 227436
  • Mileage 22,455 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

2024 Lexus RX