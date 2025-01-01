$62,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Lexus RX 350
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$62,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BAMCA9RC051948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 227414
- Mileage 17,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
