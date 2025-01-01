Menu
2024 Lexus RX 350

17,247 KM

Details Features

$74,900

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lexus RX 350

13164236

2024 Lexus RX 350

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,247KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BAMCA6RC043516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2690211
  • Mileage 17,247 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

2024 Lexus RX 350