Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD.<br><br><br>1.5L DOHC CVT with Xtronic AWD

2024 Nissan Rogue

29,521 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,521KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3AB9RW424552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 227296
  • Mileage 29,521 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.


1.5L DOHC CVT with Xtronic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 53,986 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Nissan Rogue S 29,521 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Nissan Rogue S 45,820 KM $35,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2024 Nissan Rogue