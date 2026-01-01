Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2024 Night Edge Blue Ram BIG HORN **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more!Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2024 RAM 1500

70,133 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 RAM 1500

Big Horn **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
13510571

2024 RAM 1500

Big Horn **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,133KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT5RN210295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Night Edge Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2024 Night Edge Blue Ram BIG HORN **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
TIRES: 275/55R20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
BIG HORN LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display Google Android Auto 6-Month SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Disassociated Touchscreen Displ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto 6-Month SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre St...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips HEMI Badge 87 Litre (23 Gallon) Fuel Tank 18" Aluminum Sp...
Night Edge Blue
BUILT-TO-SERVE EDITION -inc: Steering Gear Skid Plate Falken Brand Tires LED Taillamps Black Headlamp Bezels Front Suspension Skid Plate Tires: 275/55R20 BSW All-Terrain Raised Ride Height Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Black MOPAR Tubular Side...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Seat Bucket Seats Greystone Accent Stitching Full-Length Floor Console Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2023 Ford Expedition Limited Max **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford Expedition Limited Max **New Arrival** 118,889 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-350 Diesel XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford F-350 Diesel XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival** 49,314 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Infiniti FX35 4DR SUV AWD AWD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2005 Infiniti FX35 4DR SUV AWD AWD **New Arrival** 225,816 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2024 RAM 1500