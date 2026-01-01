$32,990+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Camry
SE - No Accidents!
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,884KM
VIN 4T1G11AK6RU907449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # W1091
- Mileage 56,884 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Toyota Camry SE Odometer: 56,884km
Sale Price: $32,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
- No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Power Heated Seats
-Leather + Cloth Seats
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing>
2024 Toyota Camry