2024 Toyota Corolla
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
8,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE3RP083873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 8,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic/CVT
