2024 Toyota Corolla

8,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE3RP083873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

+ taxes & licensing

