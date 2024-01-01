Menu
2024 Toyota Corolla

23,594 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
SE

12043684

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
23,594KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4MBE8RP193739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,594 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

