Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT AWD

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

58,285 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

Watch This Vehicle
13112639

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 13112639
  2. 13112639
  3. 13112639
  4. 13112639
  5. 13112639
  6. 13112639
  7. 13112639
  8. 13112639
  9. 13112639
  10. 13112639
  11. 13112639
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,285KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUCAABG1RV087921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 227500
  • Mileage 58,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Toyota Tacoma 31,475 KM $56,900 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sequoia for sale in Regina, SK
2025 Toyota Sequoia 3,411 KM $124,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander XSE - RARE PACKAGE for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Toyota Highlander XSE - RARE PACKAGE 42,291 KM $57,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross