2024 Toyota GR86

1,400 KM

Details Features

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing
12853112

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
1,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1ZNBB15R9755265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 226359
  • Mileage 1,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

