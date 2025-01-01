$42,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota GR86
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1ZNBB15R9755265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 226359
- Mileage 1,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
