2024 Toyota Highlander
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
29,167KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDKDRBH4RS534567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 29,167 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD.
Recent Arrival! 2.4L 4-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
