Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD.<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC eCVT AWD

2024 Toyota Sienna

19,306 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Sienna

Watch This Vehicle
12564899

2024 Toyota Sienna

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 12564899
  2. 12564899
  3. 12564899
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,306KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGSKFC1RS142521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,306 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC eCVT AWD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 12,844 KM $53,900 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE 425 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 86,600 KM $35,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2024 Toyota Sienna