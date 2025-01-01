$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Toyota Sienna
2024 Toyota Sienna
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,306KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGSKFC1RS142521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 19,306 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD.
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC eCVT AWD
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC eCVT AWD
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Toyota
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 12,844 KM $53,900 + tax & lic
2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE 425 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 86,600 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2024 Toyota Sienna