AWD.<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC eCVT AWD

2024 Toyota Sienna

12,960 KM

Details Description Features

$63,400

+ taxes & licensing
13112645

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
12,960KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGSKFC2RS125212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,960 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC eCVT AWD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

