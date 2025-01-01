$63,400+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,960KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGSKFC2RS125212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 12,960 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD.
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC eCVT AWD
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
2024 Toyota Sienna