4WD, Grey Leather.<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2024 Toyota Tundra

9,898 KM

$72,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
9,898KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFJA5DB0RX150432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,898 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, Grey Leather.


Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

