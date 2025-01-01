$74,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Toyota Tundra
Limited
2024 Toyota Tundra
Limited
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$74,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,130KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFWA5DB7RX130927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 25,130 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, Black Leather.
3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Toyota
2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4,587 KM $48,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tundra Limited 83,127 KM $64,900 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Civic Touring 22,408 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$74,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2024 Toyota Tundra