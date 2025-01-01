Menu
4WD, Black Leather.<br><br><br>3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2024 Toyota Tundra

25,130 KM

Details Description Features

$74,900

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
25,130KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFWA5DB7RX130927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,130 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, Black Leather.


3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

