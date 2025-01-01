Menu
The Acadia is here! This AWDSTERLING SILVER Acadia offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. It smoothes bumpy pavement and takes corners in a reassuring manner. The Acadia comes with a Gas 2.5L/ engine, and can carry a lot of cargo plus it seats six adults comfortably. Standard features on the base model include Bluetooth, a USB port, a rearview camera and a touch-screen audio system with satellite radio, remote start, and an eight-way power-adjustable drivers seat. Come down to Capital today for a test drive! Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2025 GMC Acadia

16,459 KM

2025 GMC Acadia

Elevation AWD

13124780

2025 GMC Acadia

Elevation AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Used
16,459KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKENNRS2SJ192144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STERLING SILVER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 25630A
  • Mileage 16,459 KM

Vehicle Description

The Acadia is here! This AWDSTERLING SILVER Acadia offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. It smoothes bumpy pavement and takes corners in a reassuring manner. The Acadia comes with a Gas 2.5L/ engine, and can carry a lot of cargo plus it seats six adults comfortably. Standard features on the base model include Bluetooth, a USB port, a rearview camera and a touch-screen audio system with satellite radio, remote start, and an eight-way power-adjustable drivers seat. Come down to Capital today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 2.5L TURBO DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (328 hp [244 kW] @ 5500 rpm 326 lb-ft of torque [442 N-m] @ 3500 rpm) (STD)

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
