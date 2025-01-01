Menu
The All New GMC Sierra SLE delivers the refined ride, capability and strength you expect from a professional grade truck. This 4WD Cardinal Red Sierra SLE is a Crew Cab Pickup with a Gas V8 5.3L engine and Jet Black interior color. The SLE trim features an EZ lift and lower tailgate, new cargo box LED under rail lighting and multiple upper tie-down hooks that can be repositioned in several places around the box. Inside this truck, you will find a command centre that actually commands your attention equipped with an 8 inch color touch radio with IntelliLink, SiriusXM satellite radio, rear vision camera and Bluetooth. You will also find a 4.2 inch driver information centre with color display and driver personalization, keyless entry and a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls.Direct injection, active fuel management, and variable valve timing form the foundation of the EcoTec3 engines. Sierra sets the new standard in truck interiors with triple door seals, thicker insulation, and durable, soft-touch instrument panel materials. Attention to detail and quality makes the Sierra stand out. New dual density foam seat cushions improve comfort and reduce wrinkling with age. Rear seating space has improved with larger rear doors to provide ease of entry and exit. The Sierra is set apart with details such as standard halogen projector headlights and integrated corner steps. The new Sierra makes more use of High Strength steel in its fully boxed hydro formed frame than previous generations, with 2/3s of the Cab using High-Strength Steel. Larger axles and shear body mounts further reduce vibration and deliver a smoother ride. New, exclusive corrosion-resistant Duralife brake rotors come standard. Sierra is backed by a 60,000 km / 3 year base warranty and a 160,000 km / 5 year Powertrain warranty, the longest in its class. 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included at no extra charge for 5 years or 160,000 km.

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

14,252 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB

13146550

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,252KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUBED0SZ157913

  • Exterior Colour CARDINAL RED
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 14,252 KM

The All New GMC Sierra SLE delivers the refined ride, capability and strength you expect from a professional grade truck. This 4WD Cardinal Red Sierra SLE is a Crew Cab Pickup with a Gas V8 5.3L engine and Jet Black interior color. The SLE trim features an EZ lift and lower tailgate, new cargo box LED under rail lighting and multiple upper tie-down hooks that can be repositioned in several places around the box. Inside this truck, you will find a command centre that actually commands your attention equipped with an 8 inch color touch radio with IntelliLink, SiriusXM satellite radio, rear vision camera and Bluetooth. You will also find a 4.2 inch driver information centre with color display and driver personalization, keyless entry and a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls.Direct injection, active fuel management, and variable valve timing form the foundation of the EcoTec3 engines. Sierra sets the new standard in truck interiors with triple door seals, thicker insulation, and durable, soft-touch instrument panel materials. Attention to detail and quality makes the Sierra stand out. New dual density foam seat cushions improve comfort and reduce wrinkling with age. Rear seating space has improved with larger rear doors to provide ease of entry and exit. The Sierra is set apart with details such as standard halogen projector headlights and integrated corner steps. The new Sierra makes more use of High Strength steel in its fully boxed hydro formed frame than previous generations, with 2/3s of the Cab using High-Strength Steel. Larger axles and shear body mounts further reduce vibration and deliver a smoother ride. New, exclusive corrosion-resistant Duralife brake rotors come standard. Sierra is backed by a 60,000 km / 3 year base warranty and a 160,000 km / 5 year Powertrain warranty, the longest in its class. 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included at no extra charge for 5 years or 160,000 km. Drive the Sierra today to see for yourself how it truly has no peer! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Led Headlights
CARDINAL RED
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG) (STD)
TIRES 255/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (STD)
TIRE SPARE 255/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
WHEELS 17" X 8" (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) 6-SPOKE BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (COLUMN SHIFTER) ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (Includes (KW7) 170-amp alternator and (MHT) 10-speed automatic transmission.)
AUDIO SYSTEM 13.4 " DIAGONAL PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH GOOGLE BUILT IN APPS SUCH AS NAVIGATION AND VOICE ASSISTANCE INCLUDES COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featu...

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-525-5211
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2025 GMC Sierra 1500